Bhumi Pednekar Wishes 'Bala' Co-actor Seema Pahwa On B'day; Calls Her A 'teacher & Friend'

On February 10, 2021, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her co-actor Seema Bhargavpahwa. While sharing the selfie picture, the actor wished Seema a happy birthday. She also expressed her gratitude and showered love for her. The picture seems to be clicked in a party attended by the duo together. Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa bonded with each other on the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 and Bala in the year 2019. Take a look at Bhumi’s latest IG story.

Bhumi Pednekar wishes on Seema Pahwa's birthday

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing together at a party. Seema held a drink in her hands while Bhumi clicked the selfie picture. Bhumi and Seema flaunted their bright smile while posing for the camera. Bhumi can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with a black jacket and the same coloured trousers while Seema wore an embroidered blacktop. The duo wore subtle makeup. While sharing the picture, Bhumi captioned it as, “My dearest @seemabhargavpahwa ma’am Happy birthday. Thank you for being my teacher, friend and shoulder to depend on always. Love you to bits maam” with a red heart and cat’s kissing face emoticon.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos

The Durgamati star is an active Instagram user who constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a picture from her latest photoshoot for the Peacock magazine. In the picture, Bhumi can be seen wearing a pink coloured outfit with balloon sleeves. She wore subtle makeup and tied up her hair in a bun with few strands loose in front. For her caption, Bhumi wrote, “I try being the best version of myself…”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans were quick to like the post and drop lovely comments. Author R M Drake commented, “You are the best version of yourself” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “You don’t need to be changed”. Another fan wrote, “@bhumipednekar Hot and Gorgeous. Lots of love Bhumi” with several fire emoticons and red hearts. A user commented, “looking so beautiful” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

On her work front, Bhumi is currently in North India shooting for her upcoming flick Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. Badhaai Do is the second film of the Badhaai Ho franchise, which featured Ayushmaan Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri. The second film of the franchise is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram/ Seema Pahwa's Instagram

