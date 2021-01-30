Bhumi Pednekar On Zero Waste Policy: 'Sets Of My Last Three Films Were Plastic-free'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is quite vocal about issues pertaining to environmental conservation through her campaign 'Climate Warrior', recently opened up about zeroing the use of plastic on shooting sets. Apart from sharing her views on the same, the actress also thanked the film fraternity for their support in raising awareness about climate conservation through their noble gestures.

According to news agency ANI, the actress got immense support from industry stalwarts who stepped forward to support Pati Patni Aur Voh actress’ ‘One Wish For The Earth' initiative and urged everyone to plant more trees and do their bit to take care of the environment. Grateful for the kind of love and support she received, the actress said, "The support that my fraternity gave that campaign was immense. And it's just not that campaign. There is a certain change in the mindset that we have seen within the fraternity as well, you know. My last three films, the sets were plastic-free. There was no use of single-use plastic.”

Further, she spoke about how the team and crew have been using steel bottles and judiciously using things on the sets of the film. Talking about the same, she said, “The crew was steel water bottles. These are very productive steps because the kind of garbage that is like - that comes out of a film set is large. And this is a conversation that I have with most of my film teams.”

Apart from this, the actress also spoke about the wastage of food on the sets of the film and how the industry is ensuring that incidents like these should be avoided. Sharing her thoughts on the same and hailing the stars for taking active participation, the actress said, “Another thing that I talk to the team with is about wastage of food and the industry is doing whatever it can to ensure this doesn’t happen on sets. Like, for example, on Durgamati, because that was the last project that I shot for before the pandemic, all the excess food was distributed in a very hygienic way to people who are less fortunate. There were extra meals cooked onset that we could distribute to people. It was a complete pet bottle-free set. So, these are the productive changes that we have to bring about.”

