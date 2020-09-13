Bhumi Pednekar goes on a temple pilgrimage around her ancestral home in Goa; See Pics

Actress Bhumi Pednekar headed to her ancestral place, Pedne, in Goa and took the opportunity to go on a temple pilgrimage. She visited three temples dedicated to Mauli, Ravlnath, and Bhagwati Devi to complete the pilgrimage. Famous photographer Viral Bhayani shared the pictures from her temple visit on Instagram while explaining the importance of each in her life.

Bhumi Pednekar visits temples in Goa

In the first picture, the actress can be seen posing with her hands folded while standing in front of a deity while the second one is a long shot of the actress standing outside a temple while praying. While captioning the post, Viral Bhayani wrote that doing the pilgrimage was on top of the mind of the actress as she wanted to reconnect with her roots. According to Bhayani, the actress believed that Mauli is her Kul Devi in her village in Pedne, where all Pednekar’s come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater which is said to have some medicinal property. Further giving an accord of the history associated with these temples, the actress explained that the Ravlnath temple is the second and shares a compound with her ancestral home in Pedne. Ravlnath temple is at least 300 years old and has her families’ earliest records since 1902. At last, the actress concluded and said that Bhagwati Devi completes the pilgrimage of the three temples.

Meanwhile, the actress who is gearing up for the release of her next film Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare shared a snippet of her role as Kitty in the film. The post gave a glimpse of what the movie might be about and particularly how Bhumi’s character Kitty will be. While captioning the post, she drew a comparison between boys and girls. She wrote how boys are easily let away with whatever they do and when that same thing is done by a girl, it's considered to be a bad upbringing. The story is based on two cousins Dolly and Kajal and focuses on a secret shared by them. Dolly who lives in the suburbs of the capital city, New Delhi is a middle-class working woman who has a son and a hardworking husband. The family plans to move into a recently constructed luxurious apartment, but the couple has a secret behind their lavish-looking style of living.

