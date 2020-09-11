Bhumi Pednekar Gives Glimpse Of Her Role As Kitty In 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Bhumi Pednekar shared a snippet of her role as Kitty from the film Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on her Instagram handle It is a Netflix original film that is slated to release on September 18, 2020. Read on:

à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤µà¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¤°à¥à¤à¤—à¥€, à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤•à¤¿ - Meri Marzi #Kitty”. The post gave a glimpse of what the movie might be about and particularly how Bhumi’s character Kitty will be. Fans of the actress also spammed with comments, expressing their excitement. Many fans dropped smileys and heart emoticons.

More about 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer. Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait are part of the supporting cast. The movie is an Alankrita Shrivastava directorial with Ekta and Shobha Kapoor on board as producers.

The story is based on two cousins Dolly and Kajal and focuses on a secret shared by them. Dolly who lives in the suburbs of the capital city, New Delhi is a middle-class working woman who has a son and a hardworking husband. The family plans to move into a recently constructed luxurious apartment, but the couple has a secret behind their lavish-looking style of living.

Dolly’s cousin moves to the city from a rural village to live in the city, but since she has only a basic set of skills there aren’t any major work opportunities for her. Desperate for work, Kajal takes up the job of a cyber-lover who talks to people through calls as Kitty on the dating app. All this while the two cousins who had been criticizing each other end up understanding their problems and confiding in each other.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is slated to release on the streaming platform Netflix by September 18, 2020. The movie premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019. Here is a glimpse of Konkona Sen Sharma’s role in the movie as she plays Dolly. Have a look:

