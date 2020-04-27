From Bhumi Pednekar To Hina Khan: Here Are Few Celebs Who Slayed In Blue Lehengas

Bollywood actors have often managed to slay even the simplest fashion look to perfection. While some of the most glamorous westers looks of the actors have attracted a lot of attention, some of their traditional looks have also managed to impress the audiences. Recently, most of the Bollywood female actors were seen sporting a blue coloured lehenga showcasing netizens on how to style the look perfectly.

Blue is not the most conventionally worn colours in the traditional attires and hence it attracts a lot of attention. Some of the most well-known actors in Bollywood from Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt and television icon Hina Khan have all worn blue coloured lehengas. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who wore a blue coloured lehenga and showed off their versatile traditional wardrobe.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in a blue coloured lehenga by the label Raw Mango. Bhumi Pednekar wore the attire for the promotions of her film Saand Ki Aankh. The plain blue coloured lehenga was complemented perfectly by the blue coloured blouse with golden stripes. Bhumi Pednekar completed the look with a pair of heavy traditional earrings, a blue coloured bindi and some minimum makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was a vision to behold in a blue coloured lehenga designed by ace designer Ankita Dongre. She wore a sky blue coloured lehenga and paired it with a contrasting yellow coloured blouse. She carried a silver-coloured bag to match with the design on her dupatta and wore a pair of chandbali earrings. She wore some natural-looking makeup and had her hair styled in soft waves.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan oozed wedding vibes in a gorgeous blue coloured heavily sequinned lehenga by the designer label Chamee and Palak. Hina Khan wore a golden coloured sequinned blouse and draped the dupatta around her shoulders. Hina Khan accessorised the look with a pair of a heavy golden coloured choker and a pair of gold stud earrings. Hina Khan carried a small golden coloured potli to complement the attire.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif managed to set a fashion statement by wearing a blue coloured lehenga with a floral design. The semi-traditional lehenga designed by ace designer Ankita Dongre was completed by a similar coloured blouse and a dupatta. Katrina Kaif wore a pair of heavy jhumkas and a similar patterned necklace. Katrina Kaif looked divine as she left her hair open to complement the look.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar blue lehenga designed by Reynu Taandon became the talk of the town. The blue coloured lehenga had a golden design on it and a few plaits on its lehenga. Divya Khosla Kumar wore a blue coloured blouse with a triangle design on it, which was also present on the border of the dupatta. Divya Khosla Kumar wore a pair of traditional earring and a golden coloured chain to complement the attire.

