Bhumi Pednekar Likes Her Clothes To Define 'power' And 'strength'

Considered as one of the busiest actors in the tinsel town, Bhumi Pednekar has proved her exemplary acting skills with every movie she does. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is also known for her glamorous yet classy fashion statements. In an old interview, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about how she likes her outfits to be and her reply to it is something you cannot miss.

Bhumi Pednekar likes her clothes to define power

In a fun chat with an entertainment portal back in 2018, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about what defines her personal style game. The Bala actor expresses that her clothes depend completely on her mood and it is all about being edgy and confident. Bhumi Pedneakr then stated that she likes it when her clothes define 'power'. Furthermore, she shared that her outfits and the way she dresses up show a lot of 'strength'.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar teamed up with Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon amongst others for a motivational song- Muskurayega India. Fans in huge numbers have shared the video, pouring love on the initiative amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check out the song here:

And now amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is passing time while quarantining at home. Bhumi time and again shares glimpses of her routine, keeping fans updated of her indoor whereabouts. Take a look at the Sonchiriya actor's recent social media updates:

