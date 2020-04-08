The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar Likes Her Clothes To Define 'power' And 'strength'

Bollywood News

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she likes her clothes to define 'power'. Here's what the 'Sonchiriya' actor said.

Bhumi Pednekar

Considered as one of the busiest actors in the tinsel town, Bhumi Pednekar has proved her exemplary acting skills with every movie she does. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is also known for her glamorous yet classy fashion statements. In an old interview, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about how she likes her outfits to be and her reply to it is something you cannot miss. 

Bhumi Pednekar likes her clothes to define power

In a fun chat with an entertainment portal back in 2018, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about what defines her personal style game. The Bala actor expresses that her clothes depend completely on her mood and it is all about being edgy and confident. Bhumi Pedneakr then stated that she likes it when her clothes define 'power'. Furthermore, she shared that her outfits and the way she dresses up show a lot of 'strength'. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Ravishing Thigh-high Slit Outfits That Are Pure Fashion Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha’s red polka dot dresses are all things bright | See pics

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar teamed up with Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon amongst others for a motivational song- Muskurayega India. Fans in huge numbers have shared the video, pouring love on the initiative amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check out the song here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

And now amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is passing time while quarantining at home. Bhumi time and again shares glimpses of her routine, keeping fans updated of her indoor whereabouts. Take a look at the Sonchiriya actor's recent social media updates:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay in Stay Safe ❤️ . . . #CoronaStopKarona #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda sport white ethnic outfits gracefully

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ much-loved jukebox | 'Womaniya', 'Aasma' & more

 

 

