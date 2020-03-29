Bhumi Pednekar's Most Stunning Looks In Pant-suits | See Pics Inside

Bhumi Pednekar entered Bollywood with the movie Dum Laga ke Haisha in 2015. With her impressive acting chops, Bhumi left a mark on Bollywood. She had gained 12kgs for the movie. Subsequently, she lost her weight and then was seen in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017, Lust Stories in 2018, Sonchiriya in 2019 and Saand ki Aankh in 2019. She is also known for her distinctive sense of style. Here are some of her best looks in pantsuits:

Bhumi Pednekar in Pant-suits

Right from the beginning of her career, Pednekar seems to have possessed an innate sense of fashion that has helped her pick outfits that flatter her body. Last year Bhumi nailed it with a black coloured rose designed jacket/suit and pants. She was wearing a beautiful pair of black box heels which added to her whole look.

While promoting her film Sonchiriya in March 2019, Bhumi was wearing a yellow coloured suit. The actress is always in the best of moods and has a very joyful personality.

Bhumi Pednkerar, here, wore an embroidered and embellished pantsuit, and added a chic ethnic twist to the otherwise clean cuts. The ensemble came from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, and was made by pairing the gorgeous bralette with a shirt and ankle-cinch pants.

This is widely considered to be one of Bhumi Pednekar's most memorable looks. Bhumi was seen wearing a velvety rosy coloured suit and pant and posted this photo on her Instagram page while promoting her film Bala.

