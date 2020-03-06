Bhumi Pednekar's Trendy Hairstyles Are A Must-try For Your Next Wedding Function

Bhumi Pednekar has starred in movies like Dum Lagake Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Sonchiriya and with each character, she has marked her presence in Bollywood. She is also quite popular in the fashion industry too for her elegant styling. Apart from her outfits, Bhumi Pednekar's hairstyles are something one can always take inspiration from.

Since the wedding season is on, styling your hair can get difficult for different events. Bhumi Pednekar shares a lot of pictures on Instagram in ethnic outfits and her hairstyles are something you could take inspiration from. Here are five hairstyles by Bhumi Pednekar, that are perfect for a wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar's hairstyles that are perfect for a wedding

Low bun

A messy low bun is not something everyone would want to opt for. Fans loved how Bhumi Pednekar opted for a shimmer saree, with minimal accessories and tied her hair in a low bun to complete the look. All you need to get this hairstyle is straighten the fringes and tie the rest of your hair with a clip or a band.

Messy low pony

A messy low pony hairstyle might take a lot of efforts and time but would perfect with a mang tika. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a messy low pony hairstyle with her bright orange saree and only wore rings to complete her look. This hairstyle can also go with a lehenga or a salwar suit.

Half braid hairstyle

Half-braided hair from the front can change the look on your face and can also make one look adorable. Bhumi Pednekar opted for this hairstyle to go with her ethnic bright yellow outfit. This hairstyle is perfect for a Mehendi or a Haldi function and would go perfectly with every outfit.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her 'similar Cameos' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

Let the hair down!

It's not always necessary to have a sleek hairstyle to go with your outfit. Sometimes, you can just let down the luscious locks and simply curl it or straighten your hair. In most of Bhumi Pednekar's pictures, the actor is seen leaving her wavy hair down, to complete her look.

Also Read: Here Are Bhumi Pednekar's Most Adorable Pictures With Her Family; Check Them Out

Waterfall braid hairstyle

A waterfall braid is another beautiful hairstyle you can opt for if you're wearing a floral outfit or a bright coloured outfit. You can take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar's hairstyle in this picture and even add a few flowers to complete your look, that will make you look elegant.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night - See Pics

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Photos That Prove She Can Rock Any Maxi Dress, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.