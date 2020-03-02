Here Are Bhumi Pednekar's Most Adorable Pictures With Her Family; Check Them Out

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular, promising actors in the Bollywood industry. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star has made quite some noise with her films lately. She has quite some strong films attached to her name. Some of her most prominent films are Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, etc.

She is big on family as much as she is on fashion and beauty. Listed below are some of the actor and her family's best pictures together. Read on to know more:

Bhumi Pednekar and some of her family's best pictures together

Bhumi Pednekar's pictures with sister Samiksha Pednekar

The Pati, Patni aur Woh actor's pictures with mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar not only loves fashion but also family, travel, beauty, and makeup too. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has charmed her audiences with her performance in many films but has also been a huge family person. She takes to her social media handle and shares pictures of herself with mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar. The two sisters look very much alike and are noted for their stylish, elegant looks.

