Bhumi Pednekar Thanks 'Instagram Gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik For THIS Reason

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience and was a huge Box Office success. After a superhit 2019, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for an even more exciting 2020. She recently thanked her 'Instagram Gurus'. Read on to know more details:

Bhumi Pednekar is thankful to her Instagram Gurus for her transformation:

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most loved and followed actors on social media handle. She keeps her fans updated with her professional as well as personal life. She keeps posting pictures from the sets, events, song launch, parties, photoshoots and so on. She has a huge fan following on her social media handle.

In an interview with a leading daily, when Bhumi Pednekar was asked about her social media love and her beautiful pictures that she keeps sharing. She gave credits for that to her favourite co-stars. Bhumi said social media is newly found love of her. She said that earlier she used it as an album for friends but now she is in love with it and likes spending time on the social media. She said it is now that she has started enjoying social media more and it is the best way to stay in touch with fans.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared that she is a private person but not she is trying to open up more. She expressed that with success, the confidence level in a person increases. She mentioned that after the success you realise that people are interested in celebrities' life and the celebrity should try and engage with them. Slowly and gradually you become comfortable in sharing things.

Bhumi Pednekar further mentioned that she would like to give credits to her favourite co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana who are Instagram gurus and are extremely active on social media. She has learnt a lot from them. She concluded by saying that she is really thankful to them for her transformation.

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

