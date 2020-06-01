Bhumi Pednekar's Best Scenes From 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' That You Cannot Miss

Bhumi Pednekar, over the years, has become one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. She has starred in several blockbuster films and has become a fan favourite. One of her most loved movies was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans loved her performance throughout the film and even praised her for her versatility. Here are some of her best scenes from the film.

Bhumi Pednekar's best scenes from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Online Rishtas

This entire scene from the film sheds light on the modern-day idea of romance and relationships. Bhumi’s character is an old school romantic and therefore does not approve of the fact that Ayushmann sent her a proposal online. Bhumi even mentions that she is fully aware of Ayushmann’s liking towards her. She then confronts him and asks him to muster courage and straight-up come and talk to her instead of resorting to easier ways. Ayushmann says that he is shy and was scared of what would happen if things did not work well according to him. The couple shares an adorable moment with each other throughout this segment and it is an absolute delight to watch Bhumi Pednekar's character maintain the balance between old school romance and modernism.

Bhumi tries to help Ayushmann Out

As the movie progresses, Ayushmann and Bhumi get closer to each other. However, the couple soon finds out about a certain issue with Ayushmann. Bhumi Pednekar, being the caring girlfriend, tries to help him out by trying various things. The couple spends some time in the park and Bhumi tries everything to help Ayushmann's character. However, as nothing works, the two just share an emotional moment together and plan ahead.

Misunderstandings

Certain misunderstandings arise in the relationship between Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann’s characters. Things get ugly and therefore Bhumi leaves. However, Ayushmann finds her in time and tries to have a conversation with her. This entire sequence is a little dangerous but the jovial banter between the couple is hilarious and thrilling to watch. Ayushmann tries to get Bhumi to understand him while hanging from an elevation. Later Bhumi gets him inside the cabin and the couple decides to start afresh and forget about past differences.

