When Kishore Kumar Turned Up On Film's Set With Half Makeup On His Face

Kishore Kumar who is known for his prolific career and massive contribution was also known to be paranoid about not being paid for his work. Here's one such incident when Kishore Kumar turned up on a movie's set with half makeup on his face. Check out what happened next.

When Kishore turned up on a movie's set with half makeup

Reportedly, Kishore Kumar would only sing and proceed with his recordings after his secretary confirmed that the producer had made the payment. When the music maestro had discovered that his payments were pending and not fully paid, he walked up on one of his sets with half makeup done. Reportedly, Kishore Kumar only had makeup on one side of his face. On looking at him, when his director questioned him about the same, the singer-actor replied by saying that the half makeup is for the half payment.

Another such incident took place on the sets of the film, Bhai-Bhai. Kumar had reportedly refused to act because the director of the movie, M.V. Raman owed him Rs 5000. However, Ashok Kumar, his co-star coaxed him to do the scene. When Kishore Kumar's shooting had begun, he walked a few paces and said, "Paanch Hazaar Rupaiya" (five thousand rupees), did a somersault, reached the end of the floor, and left the studio.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon lip syncs Kishore Kumar & Madhubala's song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka'

Also Read |Ayushmann Khurrana shares 2018 clip, croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'; watch

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala

Kishore Kumar reportedly married Madhubala in 1960 when the latter was 27 years old. The duo worked in movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Half Ticket, Jhumroo, Dhake Ki Malmal, among others. In 1960, they teamed up for Muhafiz Haider's directorial, Mehlon Ke Khwab.

Kishore Kumar's co-actors

When it comes to movies, Kishore Kumar has collaborated with stars like Sheila Ramani, Vyjayanthimala, Mala Sinha, Kumkum, Nutan, Usha Kiran, Meena Kumari among others. He also sang for actors like Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna among others. Kishore Kumar's movie, Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein, which is helmed, produced and written by him did well with the audience. Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein also stars Supriya Devi and Amit Kumar.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar Quiz: Can You Identify These Songs Based On Kishore Da's Yodelling In It?

Also Read | Remember when Kishore Kumar’s songs were banned on national radio broadcaster?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.