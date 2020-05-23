Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla, & Other Stars Who Showcased Love For Gardening Amid Lockdown

Many of us are utilising the time amid the nationwide lockdown. Global stars and Bollywood actors are also encouraging their fans to indulge in different activities like cooking, cleaning, painting and many others. On the other side, actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla, Saif Ali Khan and many others are giving a sneak peek into their gardening life. Check out the celebs, who turned into a gardener during the lockdown.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Bollywood stars taking care of their garden

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has often made her love for gardening evident on her social media. A few days back, on the story session of her Instagram handle, she gave a glimpse of the terrace garden. Recently, she shared the pictures of green chilly, brinjal and many other vegetables she has grown in her garden. Take a look below at her home garden:

Juhi Chawla

Amid the lockdown, Juhi has been quite active on social media. A few days back, the Gulaab Gang actor shared a slideshow on her social media wall. It seems like the actor has chosen to spend some environment-friendly time during quarantine as she was seen sowing seeds in her garden. In the caption, she wrote, 'preparing beds for methi, kothmir and planted tomatoes'. Have a look below:

READ | Everytime Bhumi Pednekar Flaunted Her Glitzy Awards Like A Boss!

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a few pictures of the father-son duo, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan, on her social media handle. Twinning in white kurta-pyjama, the duo looked adorable. In the pictures, Saif was seen busy gardening with son Taimur. Check out their pic below:

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Shows How To Ace Your Casual Outfits With Accessories

Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share a video where she can be seen doing the gardening work at home. Opting for a casual look, she was seen in a black dress imprinted with red polka dots. She was seen planting tomato seeds in the oval planter. One of the lines in her brief caption read, 'Life is a gift... try and enjoy every moment and be grateful.'

Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy also channelled her inner gardener. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures. She was seen watering the plants outside her house. As part of the caption, she penned a poem by Joyce Kilmer.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.