Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Ace Black Formals Gracefully

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh are 3 celebrated names in Bollywood. A look at their pics in black formals that stormed the internet.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Black is a go-to colour and most of the Bollywood celebrities sport bold outfits for their various outings. Speaking of which, the three divas of the star-studded industry- Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have sported similar black formal outfits for their respective events. Here's a sneak-peek into their pictures that speak volumes of their love for the colour. 

Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh's black formals 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi Pednekar, for one of her events, pulled off a classy black formal two-piece. She teamed her attire with a huge pair of danglers and opted for minimal makeup. Not to miss Bhumi's heels that accentuated her overall look. Leaving her hair bouncy, the Sonchiriya actor looked perfect. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar likes her clothes to define 'power' and 'strength'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's mood these days is all about staying safe and spreading awareness

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan for one of her events sported a black two-piece that received heaps of praises from many. The Angrezi Medium actor left her open and ditched accessories. With basic eyeliner, Kareena looked like a true diva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Five times Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting prowess steals the show in 'Good Newwz'; watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh sported a similar black formal two-piece for her photoshoots. All eyes were on her Swarovski accessories that glammed up her look. The actor also left her hair open and let her waves bounce gracefully. With minimal makeup and tint of nude lip shade, Fatima looked gorgeous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her quarantine days; says 'Have been practicing meditation'

 

 

 

