Five Times Kareena Kapoor Khan's Acting Prowess Steals The Show In 'Good Newwz'; Watch

Good Newwz movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles released in 2019. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie did stupendously well at the box office and also received rave reviews from the critics. Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar played the roles of Deepti Batra and Varun Batra in the film Good Newwz and their amazing chemistry won the hearts of a million fans. Here's are some of Kapoor's the best scenes from the movie that are fresh in the hearts of fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best scenes in Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor's best scene in the film is when she makes an impromptu plan to visit Kiara Advani and asks her if the latter is in for a panipuri treat. The duo sneaks out for a cheat day and relishes some tantalizing street food. They also share an emotional conversation about their pregnancy histories and it starts raining.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's emotional monologue delivery in Good Newwz steals the show. She talks about the problems woman go through during pregnancy but takes it all with a smile. Deepti expresses that it is one of the most wonderful phases of a woman's life and that's when she needs the support of her husband the most.

Here's when Varun and Deepti point fingers at each other's schedules. While Varun drinks a little, Kareena, on the other hand, keeps up all night watching Baby's Day Out. Deepti realises that she is pressuring Varun too much and hence, goes on to flatter him a little with her cute gestures. Once they go to bed, she again begins with her chit-chatting that baffles Akshay Kumar.

When the Batra's gather for a meet, Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Kiara Advani, while explaining Varun and Deepti that little gas issues do take place during pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan is stunned to know the consequences. When Diljit offers her some laddoos, she refuses to eat them after seeing Monika's state.

The funniest part in the film happens to be when Kareena feels the pain and tells Varun, 'Time aagaya hai'. The entire family goes berserk in excitement and somehow Akshay takes Kareena Kapoor Khan to the hospital in his car. Bebo loses her cool while she is asked to sleep on the stretcher, whereas Varun, on the other hand, is all pressurised. They both are all set for Kareena Kapoor Khan's delivery.

