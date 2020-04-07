Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Her Quarantine Days; Says 'Have Been Practicing Meditation'

Fatima Sana Sheikh was widely loved for her performance in the movie Dangal. The actor’s fans, since then, have awaited her comeback on the big screen. The star in the recent past wrapped up her upcoming project Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Recently, the actor while counting days of coronavirus lockdown, talked about mental health and other activities she had been indulging into to stay both physically and mentally fit.

Fatima Sana Sheikh while in conversation with a leading daily talked about her experience during the quarantine. The actor when questioned about how difficult it is for her to stay home, said that it is not at all difficult for her as she is used to staying home and chilling with her family. Fatima Sana Sheikh further explained that she has a fear of losing out on time and productivity and that’s what keeps her motivated during these tough times. The Dangal actor when asked about how she is keeping herself fit during this time, said that she works out on a daily basis and if she is willing to do something new, she would reach out to her trainer for the same.

Talking about mental fitness, she said she has been practising meditation lately. However, the actor added that she is not quite regular with it. Fatima Sana Sheikh mentioned that she was advised to practice yoga by her co-star Manoj Bajpayee. Fatima Sana Shaikh, while talking about her work, said that she has been reading a few scripts and watching videos. When questioned about her contribution towards less privileged, she said that she is donating but wishes to do more. The actor wrapped up her conversation by saying that she hopes things get back to normal as soon as possible.

