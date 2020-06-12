Ranbir Kapoor With Nargis Fakhri Or Konkona Sen Sharma; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of several movies and has worked with several leading ladies of Bollywood. Nargis Fakhri and Konkona Sen Sharma are two actors whose chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was widely noted. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor's works with Nargis Fakhri and Konkona Sen Sharma:

Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with Nargis Fakhri for Rockstar. The film got released in the year 2011 and is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhillin Mehta. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, the film also features Shammi Kapoor, Moufid Aziz, Piyush Mishra, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

Produced under the banner names, Eros International Ltd. and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd., the film received praise for its storyline, songs, performances, and the scenic locations. Rockstar was shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Prague, and Liberec

The flick featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in key roles received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics at the time of its release. Considered to be a cult classic now, the songs of the movie were critically acclaimed.

The soundtrack is composed by A R Rahman. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Phir Se Udd Chala, Sadda Haq, Jo Bhi Main, Katuya Karoon, and several others. Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri's chemistry gained widespread acclaim from critics.

Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma churned out one film together, Wake Up Sid. The movie got released in 2009. The performances of the lead actors received widespread critical acclaim.

Wake Up Sid marked the first and last collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma to date. The flick helmed by Ayan Mukerji went on to gain massive attention from fans. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma received awards for their performances.

Songs featuring the lead actors like Iktara and Aaj Kal Zindagi received a stupendous response from critics and are still widely popular among fans. The smash-hit featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma is currently available on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

