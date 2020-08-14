Konkona Sen Sharma & Ranvir Shorey's Relationship Timeline And Dating History

Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knots back in the year 2010. However, after five years in 2015, the duo’s marriage hit rock-bottom and they publicly announced the news of their separation. Even after parting ways, the duo shared a cordial relation with each other. While announcing their separation, Konkona reportedly said that the duo has decided to separate ‘mutually’, however, they continue to remain ‘friends’ and ‘co-parent their son’. Here’s taking a look at their relationship timeline

Konkona Sen and Ranvir Shorey’s love story:

Konkona Sen and Ranvir Shorey met on the sets of ‘Mixed Doubles’ in the year 2006 and eventually fell head over heels in love. The duo began dating but kept it under the wraps for the longest time. As the shooting of the movie continued they started knowing each other and spending more time together. The couple made their relationship official by announcing that they were engaged and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010.

The duo announced the news of their marriage on Twitter which made their fans go gaga. Only after a month of their marriage, media reports surfaced that the couple is expecting their first baby together. They welcomed baby Haroon in their lives on March 15, 2011. However, in 2015 the duo officially broke the news of their mutual separation and even after reportedly undergoing extensive counselling the duo couldn't sort out their issues and filed for divorce in February 2020.

On the professional front, Konkona Sen will next feature in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy satire also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the story of the film revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and a secret that they share in common. The film has already premiered at the Busan International Film Festival back in October 2019.

On the other hand, Ranvir Shorey recently starred in Rajesh Krishnan’s Lootcase. He was seen essaying the role of Inspector Kolte the movie. Starring Kunal Khemu, the movie revolves around a read colour suitcase which is filled with money & falls in the hands of a middle-class man.

