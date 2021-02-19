Bhumi Pednekar Sizzles With Sister Samiksha Pednekar In Manish Malhotra Designs; Check Out

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar recently turned Manish Malhotra's muses and shared photos of themselves donning his designer Lehengas. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar in the lehengas from his Taban collection. The Pednekar sisters uploaded several pictures of them sporting Manish Malhotra's lehengas and jewellery on their social media.

Manish Malhotra shares picture of Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar

Manish Malhotra shared a picture of Bhumi and Samiksha on his Instagram with the caption 'Moments of the gorgeous sister sledge'. Fans of Manish and Bhumi Pednekar praised the sister and poured in comments under the picture. One follower commented that he can't spot the real Bhumi, as both the sisters look alike. Another fan commented about how pretty both the sisters are.

Pic Credit: Manish Malhotra Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar in Manish Malhotra's Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar's photos on Instagram are quickly becoming fan favourite as the actress posted several pictures of her and her sister Samiksha in Manish Malhotra ensembles. Captioning the picture 'the many moods of us', both the sisters posed for the camera showing off their chemistry. Uploading another picture, the actress wrote that there's some kind of joy in dressing up.

Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram.

The actress tagged Manish Malhotra, her stylist, and photographer in the post. She also revealed that she did her own hair and makeup for the occasion. One fan commented 'stunner Pednekar sisters', while another fan marvelled at the fact that the sisters look too much alike. Another follower complimented her makeup skills.

Samika Pednekar in white Lehenga

Samiksha Pednekar shared images of herself and snaps with her sister Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. Donning a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Samiksha wrote in the caption that she feels like the world is her oyster. Many followers commented about how pretty and gorgeous Samiksha looked. A fan wrote she is a pearl referring to her outfit and caption. Samiksha Pednekar uploaded several other photos of her wearing lehengas from Manish Malhotra's collection. In a different post, Samiksha can be seen wearing a white sleeveless lehenga.

Pic Credit: Samiksha Pednekar Instagram.

