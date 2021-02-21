Remember When Malhar Thakar Proposed To Bollywood Actor Parineeti Chopra?

Malhar Thakar is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Gujarati films. The actor gained huge popularity ever since his debut in the commercially successful film Chello Diwas in 2015 and he has appeared in 15 movies ever since. But did you know Malhar Thakar had once proposed Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra? Read more about Malhar Thakar's Trivia here.

When Malhar Thakar proposed Parineeti Chopra

Malhar Thakar met Parineeti Chopra when she came to Gujarat for the promotion of Jabriya Jodi. After meeting with her, Malhar took to his Instagram handle to share an image in which they posed together. While expressing his admiration for the star in the Instagram caption, he confessed his love for her and it looked like the actor proposed to her. In the caption, he wrote “My Happiness, My World Love You So Much”, he tagged her and wrote “Beautiful Soul”. He then wrote in Hindi that meant “I love you very much and taking a risk I want to be in a relationship with you. I Like you and will always love you.” He then wished her best for Jabriya Jodi and tagged Siddharth Malhotra saying he was truly a rockstar. Check out the Instagram post-

Did Parineeti Chopra respond to the proposal?

According to News Jizz, in 2019 after the success of Kesari, Parineeti Chopra announced that she was going to star in a film that will be Sania Nehwal’s biopic. During this time, she held a Q/A session for her followers on her Instagram. One of the followers asked her that the Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar wanted to marry her and what did she think about it. Responding to the question Parineeti said she met him in Ahemdabad and she found him very cute. Malhar responded to her story and said “Meri Taraf se final” and along with the reply he also clarified they met in Vadodara, not Ahemdabad.

Know about Malhar Thakar's movies and other works

After the success in the debut film Chello Diwas, Thakar appeared in the lead Thai Jashe! that starred Manoj Joshi and Monal Gajjar. The film released in 150 theatres and 350 screens across Gujarat and Maharashtra in 2016. His movie Love Ni Bhavai was yet another hit that was critically praised and commercially successful and ran for more than 100 days in theatre in the year 2017. His other popular films from Gujarati cinema include Shartoo Lagu, Shu Thayu, Midnights with Menka, Saheb, Golkeri, and many more. Thakar started his own production house called 'Ticket Window Entertainment' in the year 2018. On the work front, he will soon be starring in the comedy film Vickida No Varghodo along with Monal Gajjar, Manasi Rachh, and Jinall Belani.

Image Source: Malhar Thakar & Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

