Bhumi Pednekar Says She Likes Being Ill-treated By Shanoo Sharma

Bhumi Pednekar has been riding high after delivering four exceptional films last year, three of which have been a great success. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was recently asked how she has managed to stay so humble, to wish she replied that YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma has a role to play in it. Check out what Bhumi has to say about Shanoo Sharma.

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar said that Shanoo Sharma is her constant reality check. She further revealed that Shanoo is like a family to her and that she considers her like an elder sister. She went on to say that she owes Shanoo her life as well as her career. The Bala actor was heard saying that Shanoo Sharma is someone that she loves.

Bhumi Pednekar previously worked as an assistant casting director in YRF for six years. She met Shanoo at work and used to work alongside her. Bhumi Pednekar also reportedly stated that nothing has changed between the two. Although she said that they don’t meet so frequently, however, when they do, nothing is different. Bhumi said that she will hit her and pull her hair, just like old times.

She explained that she could be in a concert with thousands of people staring at her and Shanoo Sharma will still behave the same. Bhumi Pednekar said that this is what she loves about Shanoo and her bond. She even went on to say that she likes to be ‘ill-treated by Shanoo Sharma’ because it doesn’t feel fake. She said that it gives her a sense of sisterhood and that the affection they share is real.

Bhumi Pednekar in 2020

Bhumi Pednekar has four movies in her in different stages of production. While she is currently shooting for Durgavati with Akshay Kumar, she will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film titles Mr Lele. She will also be seen co-starring with Manmarziyaan star Vicky Kaushal in the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Karan Johar’s Takht is also on cards for Bhumi Pednekar.

