Bhumi Pednekar Is 'hugely Humbled' For The Opportunity To Work In Period Drama 'Takht'

With a hat-trick of hits in the previous year, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up to set the screen on fire with her first film under the Dharma Productions banner Takht. The actor revealed during her interaction with an entertainment portal that working with the popular production house with an ensemble of well-known actors has always been her dream. The Bala actor expressed her excitement to begin shooting for the period film which will reportedly detail a battle for the Mughal Empire between the sons of Shah Jahan.

The magnum opus will reportedly be directed by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil fame Karan Johar who is known for his extraordinary vision that he brings to life through his camera. Bhumi Pednekar claimed that she was grateful to be a part of a project such as this and excited to be directed by the filmmaker. The actor believes that working in a grand scale period film like Takht will be a landmark in her career as most of the actor's films till now have been about a social issue except her last release Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Up next for Bhumi Pednekar

Meanwhile, the actor has also been roped in for another horror flick titled Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The story of the haunted ship revolves around the real-life story of a couple abandoned on a ship lying static on a beach. Bhumi called the film one of its kind and visually stunning to watch.

Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The posters of the film have created a massive buzz among the fans of the actors. According to Bhumi, the film will be a path-breaking movie for the horror genre in India.

