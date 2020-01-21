Bhumi Pednekar's Filmy Connection That You Had No Idea About

Bhumi Pednekar is breaking all the norms by choosing quirky and unique roles for herself. Bhumi's impeccable never fails to tug the heart of the audience. Being so choosy while selecting roles, this female superstar has worked with many brilliant actors that not only enhance her acting skills but also bring out the best in her. Her fans adore her screen presence and want to know more about her.

Bhumi Pednekar's filmy connection pre-debut

While having such a blooming career in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar never settles for conventional roles. This shows her immense knowledge of the industry. The actor’s well-wishers are interested in her career before debuting in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Well, the Saand Ki Ankh star has had an incredible journey through the Hindi film industry.

Bhumi used to work as an assistant casting agent for Yash Raj Films. She always aspired to be an actor and according to reports Bhumi gave approximately 100 auditions for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The star also actively took more than 100 auditions for the same role for other aspirants. So, Bhumi had been a part of the film industry 6 years before her grand debut.

Many people think that Bhumi was always over-weight and hence that's why she was cast for the role in her debut film. However, that is not true. Reportedly, Bhumi gained 10 to 15 kgs for her debut film. She aced her performance so beautifully that she earned the "Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut".

Bhumi Pednekar is going to return on the big screen with a two part horror movie, Bhoot: Part one – The Haunted Ship. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. The horror film is going to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

