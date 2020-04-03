Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda Sport White Ethnic Outfits Gracefully

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. The divas of the industry like Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda have surely proved that white colour is their new black. Their stunning white ethnic suits received pouring love from many. Here's a sneak peek into their ethnic wardrobe that could inspire your next attire.

Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda's ethnic wardrobe

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, for one of her parties, pulled off a white ethnic lehenga that was all about beautiful work and embroidery. Her full sleeve blouse glammed her attire even more. With bold makeup, the Saand Ki Aankh actor looked gorgeous.

Pooja Hegde

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Pooja Hegde sported a white ethnic suit for one of her events. She tied a neat hair bun and opted for dainty earrings. Not to miss Pooja Hegde's matching clutch that complemented her overall outfit.

Kriti Kharbanda

Social sensation Kriti Kharbanda carried a stunning white lehenga for one of her events. All eyes were on her Maangtika, that made her look perfect. With minimal makeup, the Pagalpanti actor's outfit received many comments from fans.

