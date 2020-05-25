Bhumi Pednekar's Lovely Fan-made Art Is A Delightful Treat For Her Fans

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is flooded with her pictures which prove the actor is a complete poser. Right from her makeup to her outfits and the poses, everything is always on point. A fan of Bhumi Pednekar recently reached out to her and created a beautiful digital painting of the star. Take a look at the beautiful fan art for Bhumi Pednekar that is actually a visual treat.

The digital portrait made by Bhumi Pednekar's fan was of her picture in an orange jacket dress. Bhumi Pednekar looked mesmerising in her bright orange dress, the black belt making it look more elegant. She wore a funky pair of glasses with her outfit and tied her hair in a messy pony. For the makeup, she opted for a glam look with pink nude lipstick and heavy makeup on her eyes. She wore a pair of nude strappy heels to complete her outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar's fan made an exact recreation sketch of the picture. In the caption, the fan lovingly wrote that Bhumi Pednekar is one of her most favourite girl in B-town. Adding, she wrote about Bhumi Pednekar's debut movie Dum Lagake Haisha and also mentioned that she is an inspiration for all. Speaking about her role, the fan wrote that Bhumi Pednekar acted in a way that nobody can ever forget her role. She also wrote that Bhumi Pednekar is growing with each different character that she plays in her films, wishing her growth and success.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship along with actor Vicky Kaushal. Currently, the actor is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. As soon as things get back to normal, Bhumi Pednekar will resume work and will be seen in two movies. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati. The comedy film stars Konkana Sen Sharma along with Bhumi Pednekar. Durgavati is a horror-thriller film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Durgavati is a remake of a Telugu film starring Anushka Shetty.

