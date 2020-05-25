Bhumi Pednekar's Memes From Movie 'Sonchiriya' Will Definitely Crack You Up

Bhumi Pednekar's realistic performances have made her a household name today. Whether it was Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Lust Stories, Bhumi has given spectacular performances so far. One of her noteworthy performance was in the film Sonchiriya. Released in the year 2019, the film was helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. Sonchiriya also starred actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Manor Bajpayee, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The promotion for Sonchiriya was taken place in full swing and moreover, Bhumi Pednekar also shared some memes, which was a part of the promotion.

When Bhumi Pednekar created memes to promote her film Sonchiriya

This meme was shared on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram. In the hilarious meme, Bhumi Pednekar was seen making some rotis. However, her face told a different story. It seemed that the actor struggled in making those rotis and was having a hard time. The meme related to the situation of a person who has a job he/she does not like. The person thus struggles to get through the week, yet tries to convince himself that he loves the job.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's BTS Pictures And Videos From The Sets Of 'Sonchiriya'

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer ‘Sonchiriya’: Intriguing Trivia About The Film

In another meme, Bhumi Pednekar was seen making a funny expression. She related that to the situation during which her mother came up to her and told her she'll be cooking Karela, Bitter gourd for dinner. In the caption, Sonchiriya actor mentioned that she does not like Karela and would prefer not to have it.

Another hilarious meme that we found on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram was this video. In the video, Bhumi Pednekar is seen crushing the wheat using a traditional machine that needs a lot of strength and energy. Bhumi Pednekar shared the video and wrote that no one would need to go to the gym if, he/she crushes wheat with this machine.

Currently, Bhumi Pednekar is in quarantine with her family due to the novel pandemic. However, once she gets back to work, the actor will be seen in movies Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film Durgavati is a horror-thriller film while Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a comedy film. These films are expected to release this year, but the dates may vary.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar To Nia Sharma | Celebs Pull Off Tube Gown Looks Beautifully

Also Read: Romantics Listen Up: Ranveer Singh Reveals How He Courted Deepika Padukone To Marry Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.