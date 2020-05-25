Bhumi Pednekar Or Huma Qureshi: Who Was Paired Better With Akshay Kumar In 2017?

Akshay Kumar’s films are quite inspirational and send out a strong message to society. Every year, the actor comes up with entertaining and gripping stories that focus on societal norms. Apart from the storyline and his looks in various films, Akshay Kumar is known for his on-screen chemistry and bonding with his co-stars. In 2017, Akshay Kumar starred opposite actors Bhumi Pednekar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Huma Qureshi for Jolly LLB 2. Here’s an overview of both the films and which pair looked better on-screen.

Akshay-Bhumi or Akshay-Huma: Which pair was better?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starred Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey played supporting roles in the film. The comedy-drama film focused on the issue of open defaecation which still exists in some parts of the rural area. The film was made in support of the government of India to eradicate open defecation.

Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film. This film was declared a commercial success and also became Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film of all time. Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was made on a budget of ₹ 32 crores and crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the box office. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, however, received mixed reviews at the box office.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2 was a sequel of the film Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi. Jolly LLB 2 starred Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. Huma Qureshi played the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film. The black comedy film follows the life of a lawyer who thugs a woman to start his own law firm. However, when the woman commits suicide, he decides to make things right and fights her case, giving justice to her husband.

The film Jolly LLB 2 was made on a budget of ₹ 45 crores and collected est amount of ₹ 183 crores. The film landed into various lawsuits for using various terms which was an insult to the Indian legal system. Critics, however, declared this as a hit film and Jolly LLB 2 received positive reviews.

