Bhumi Pednekar Loves To Pose In Her Terrace Garden; THESE Pictures Are Proof

Bhumi Pednekar is definitely a poser and her Instagram pics are proof. The Bollywood actor, who is famous for her movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has had immense success at the start of her career. Check out her Instagram pics that showcase for love for taking pics in her own house's terrace garden.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos in a grey co-ord suit

Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a grey co-ord pantsuit in this evening pic that she posed for. She has paired a black pair of footwear to go with her outfit. This is her latest pic that she shared while posing in her terrace garden.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram love for her black outfits

Bhumi Pednekar could be seen thanking dress designer Nikhil Thampi for her black cutout cocktail dress. She paired the look with black block heels. The dress is perfect for a cocktail party or even a date night.

Bhumi Pednekar's glamourous avatar near her plants

Bhumi Pednekar wore this glitzy and glamourous black-silver pantsuit a few months ago. She posed in her terrace garden with many plant pots lined up at the border.

Bhumi Pednekar photos in lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar donned a white lehenga on Diwali last year. The lehenga was beautifully embroidered with gold designs. She was posing amidst the lush greenery in the terrace garden of her house around Diwali last year.

