Bhumi Pednekar Had A 'hidden Ambition'; Here Is All You Should Know About It

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. But this was not her original plan. Things were different in the life of Bhumi Pednekar as she had revealed that acting was her hidden ambition in an interview. Here is what Bhumi Pednekar had to say about her hidden ambitions.

Bhumi Pednenkar's hidden ambition was acting

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Bhumi Pednekar had revealed that acting was her hidden ambition. She expressed that she was 12 when she decided that she wanted to be an actor. She added that only her family and her best friend knew about her acting ambitions. But when she started working, she did not tell anyone as she was very young when she started to work and she was really confused about what to do.

Bhumi Pednekar then expressed that she knew that she wanted to work in the film industry, but was confused if she should take up direction. Bhumi Pednekar then added that she was working with Shanu Sharma, who is a casting director and she had adviced her to not take up direction as a career. Bhumi wentr on to say that it was Shanu who told her that if she truly wished to direct a film, she should have had a script ready. The casting director also told Bhumi that she is an actor and that she should go ahead with it.

After this, Bhumi Pednaker also expressed that she had started to work out and had lost weight too. But after doing all of it, she got the part in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and had to gain back the weight for her role in the film. She then went on to say that she had to gain weight and she did it.

