Bhumi Pednekar To Malaika Arora; B-town Divas Who Aced The "sheer" Clothing Trend

Change is the only constant, and this is so true when it comes to fashion trends. As every now and then, new trends rule the fashion world. Be it that of co-ord attires, pleated skirts, tassel dresses or the sheer outfits. On multiple occasions, popular celebrities are spotted donning some stunning ensembles as per the ongoing fashion trends, and latest to join the list is none other than sheer clothing trend. As the name suggests, sheer clothing is sort of see-through material, wherein the skin is partially exposed. Talking about this uber-chic trend, let us take a look at some famous personalities from the entertainment world who managed to pull off sheer clothing trend like a pro.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Sunny Leone Would Get Along Like A House On Fire, Here's Why

Divas Who Aced The Sheer Clothing Trend

Bhumi Pednekar

Apart from her brilliant acting skills and entertaining movies, Bhumi Pednekar is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion. Bhumi Pednekar always steps out in style, and her every look is more fashionable than the previous one. Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share this gorgeous photo of herself sporting this alluring sheer ensemble. Bhumi Pednekar is looking ravishing in this sheer white net high collar top. The Bala actor paired her sheer top with a beautiful red skirt with precise net details. Bhumi Pednekar completed her entire look with dewy makeup and straight updo.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Or Krystle D’Souza: Whose Party Wear Lehenga Do Fans Love More?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a huge name in the fashion industry. The pretty star never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Known for her bold fashion picks, Malaika Arora is looking breathtaking in this sheer black dress. With lots of embroidery going on the fabric, the waist belt adds chic quotient to this gown of Malaika Arora. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl kept her makeup toned down to complement with her edgy look. With a pulled back contemporary hairdo, Malaika looks fabulous and truly does pull off this sheer clothing trend amazingly.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza & Kajol Dazzle Like A Sunshine In These Yellow Ethnic Ensembles

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's style is both chic and very experimental. The Ragini MMS 2 actor make heads turn every time she walks the red carpet. In this picture, we can see Sunny Leone giving her own touch to the sheer clothing trend, by pairing it with satin fabric. Sunny Leone looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Swapnil Shinde designer pearl-coloured satin dress with sheer details. The plunging neckline and sheer details in the waist area, accentuate Sunny Leone's overall look to many folds. Her natural makeup and quirky hairdo look splendid as well.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Critically Acclaimed Film Sonchiriya's Melodious Jukebox; Listen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.