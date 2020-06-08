Bhumi Pednekar Or Krystle D’Souza: Whose Party Wear Lehenga Do Fans Love More?

Fashion faceoff ain't a new practice in the Entertainment world. Every now and then, spotting popular actors in similar attires is a common thing. On multiple occasions, much-talked about-faces are spotted sporting either similar ensembles or strikingly identical ones. The latest to join this list is the Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar, and small-screen diva Krystle D'Souza. Both these gorgeous young women opted for similar voguish party lehengas on different occasions. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

Fashion Faceoff: Bhumi Pednekar vs Krystle D'Souza

Bhumi Pednekar

On the occasion of Diwali 2018, Bhumi Pednekar wore this heavily sequined blue lehenga with golden embroidery. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor looked absolutely breath-taking in this Jayanti Reddy handcrafted piece. Popular celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled Bhumi Pedneakar in this regal avatar. Bhumi Pednekar accessorised her look with big chunky golden chandbalis and matching statement Kada.

For hair, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a voluminous blowout with a middle parting. She kept her makeup on point with matte nudish pink lip shade and smokey black kohl eyes. Not to miss her highlighted cheekbones and bridge of her nose. Bhumi Pedneakr totally aced this Diwali look like a diva she is.

Krystle D'Souza

Similar to Bhumi Pednekar's party-wear lehenga, television actress Krystle D'Souza also wore a spectacular black and gold lehenga. Krystle D'Souza wore this Vikram Phadnis designer party lehenga when she walked the ramp for Anju Ranjan's campaign for Be With Beti for a social cause a few months back. The Belan Wali Bahu actress looked elegant and carried this dazzling outfit with a lot of poise.

For makeup, Krystle D'Souza opted for very dewy makeup with a glass finish effect. Focussing on the lips with pink matte lip-tone, Krystle D'Souza looked like a princess in this black lehenga with golden sequin work. Her net dupatta also complimented her attire beautifully. Krystle kept her hair sleek and straight with a middle parting. Both these glamorous women looked graceful in this their ensembles and hence it is difficult to pick a favourite.

