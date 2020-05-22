Bhumi Pednekar's BTS Pictures And Videos From The Sets Of 'Sonchiriya'

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She has proved her mettle as an amazing actor by delivering many notable films, including Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Sonchiriya and many more. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase of almost 4.6 million followers. She regularly posts pictures and videos about her life on her social media account. Here are some of the instances when Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images from her film Sonchiriya.

Bhumi Pednekar's BTS pictures from Sonchiriya sets

In the above behind-the-scenes picture, Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing for a selfie along with her co-actors. She shared the frame with Sushant Singh Rajput, and another actor is seen holding a clapperboard in his hand. They were seen posing on a boat.

The actor shared the above picture on her Instagram handle to mark one year of her film Sonchiriya. In the picture, she is seen in character get up from the movie and posing in front of a cameraman with a kid. Along with the post, Bhumi also wrote a heartfelt note in the caption about her experience and the movie.

In this picture, Bhumi is seen holding a clapperboard in her hand. The actor is sitting in a boat and enjoying a ride while shooting for the film. The actor captioned the picture by stating, work view from the middle of the Chambal river.

She truly brought sunshine to my life, changed me as a person, loved me like her own, inspired me..She became my Sonchiriya..She made me realise my path for happiness and life ❤️

I love you Khushi 😘 #Sonchiriya #bts pic.twitter.com/5JXezUmiHf — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 4, 2019

For her another BTS picture, Bhumi took to her Twitter handle to share a BTS video. Soon after the video was posted, it went viral and melted many hearts right away. In this video clip, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen talking to a girl named Khushi, and she states how the kid brought sunshine to her life and changed her as a person.

Upcoming films of Bhumi Pednekar

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Mr Lele, which is a comedy-drama film and features Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, amongst others. Later, she will also be a part of Takht, which is expected to release in the year 2021. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and will have Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

