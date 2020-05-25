Romantics Listen Up: Ranveer Singh Reveals How He Courted Deepika Padukone To Marry Him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been one of the most celebrated couples in the Hindi film industry. Both the A-list actors tied the knot back in 2018 after being together for over six years. As per various reports, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kept their relationship under the wraps and it was only after their marriage is when various stories from their dating days became public for fans by various sources. Now, actor Ranveer Singh himself has revealed details about how he wooed Deepika Padukone to marry him. Check it out below -

How Ranveer wooed Deepika

Ranveer Singh recently went on an Instagram live session with ace footballer Sunil Chhetri where he talked at length about how he wooed Deepika Padukone. Sunil Chhetri was prepared with a number of questions for the actor and revealed that he knows about Ranveer buying flowers for Deepika every now and then. To this, Ranveer Singh shared his answer as a tip for all the young men watching to impress their respective lady loves.

Ranveer Singh revealed that he was well aware of Deepika Padukone's love for flowers. When the two were just six months into dating, Ranveer Singh knew that Deepika was the person for him and he wanted her to be his for life, as revealed by Ranveer himself. The actor was diligent about comforting Deepika and would often gift her flowers in order to help her through a busy day. Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika loves lilies in particular and he would ensure that she has those flowers with her at all times.

During the Instagram live session, Ranveer Singh also expressed how he would spend as little as five minutes with Deepika Padukone if she were busy shooting for a film but would enjoy doing so. He described his visits to meet Deepika to be 'ridiculously compressed' but did not mind as he was committed to courting her. Deepika Padukone was also a small part of the Instagram live session as she commented 'I love you baby' under the comment section. Thanks to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sunil Chhetri, fans were treated to some sweet moment and stories about the star couple.

