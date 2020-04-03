Bhumi Pednekar To Nia Sharma | Celebs Pull Off Tube Gown Looks Beautifully

Bollywood celebrities are known to create a major impact on their audience with their performances in movies or their fashion choices. From creating a fashion trend to following one flawlessly, celebrities are known to make major fashion statements with their looks. Be it Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar or television fame Nia Sharma, there are many actors who aced at carrying tube gown looks flawlessly. Here are a few of these tube gown looks to try.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a tangerine red gown for an event. The tube-gown was complemented with ruffles all-over and a frontal thigh-high slit. The actor glammed up her look with silver stilettos. For makeup, she kept it balanced with a nude makeup palette and completed it with a sleek hairdo.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma took a step ahead with experimental fashion as she wore a red ensemble for a photoshoot. Her dress was a tube-gown with bow-detailing at the middle and ruffles all-over the flare. The actor made it look more glamorous as she paired white boots with the look. She accessories the look with a golden neckpiece and completed the look with a classic red lip colour.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looked gorgeous in her photoshoot pictures where she wore a blingy golden embroidered tube gown. Her gown was complemented with a mesh ruffle detailing on her waist and a mermaid styled design that led to a long flare at the bottom. For her makeup, she glammed up her look with golden smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful pink and yellow tube gown for an event. Her gown was complemented with a long frontal train and a thigh-high slit. She pulled off the wet-hair look and completed it with minimal makeup. Alia Bhatt added a silver touch to her outfit with silver strappy stilettos.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore an up-down black and white tube-gown for an event. The actor's dress was complemented with a long back train and layered ruffles all over. She kept it minimal with the makeup and completed her look with orange-golden strappy heels.

