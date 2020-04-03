Bhumi Pednekar Starrer ‘Sonchiriya’: Intriguing Trivia About The Film

Sonchiriya is an action drama flick starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. Set in the backdrop of Chambal, the film’s every dialogue is in Bundeli dialect. It garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the audience in India and overseas.

Sonchiriya revolves around a group of rebels or Baaghis hailing from Chambal, a lawless region. In 1975, a groom is about to receive loads of cash and gold during his marriage. But a gang arrives to loot them, only to be killed by the police. Lakhna, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, wants to surrender and ends up being a rebel. While fleeing the cops, they meet Indumati, who rescues a bleeding girl after she gets raped. Their journey from running away to reaching the hospital is filled with obstacles, shaping the story ahead. Therefore, we have listed the trivia about Sonchiriya.

Trivia about Sonchiriya

Manoj Bajpayee played Man Singh alias ‘Dadda’ in the film. He also portrayed the character with the same name in the movie Bandit Queen.

It is a rarely known fact that Sonchiriya crew members also consisted of Chambal’s local people, who were once dacoit in the region.

Sonchiriya, which was released on March 1, 2019, clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic flick Luka Chuppi at the box office.

Sonchiriya was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2019. However, it was pushed ahead of its date and launched on March 1, 2019, alongside Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi.

The film garnered immense applause for the powerful storyline and actor’s performances. The film title is the name of Great Indian Bustard, a bird found in the Chambal region.

