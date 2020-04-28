Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy Or Hansika Motwani: Who Slayed The Vibrant Outfits Better?

Bollywood actors never fail to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Time and again, they have surprised fashion police with their impeccable fashion choices. Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy and Hansika Motwani are hailed by fans for their fashion choices. All the stars were seen slaying in vibrant outfits. Let us curate their looks here:

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted donning a quirky vibrant gown in one of her photoshoots. The diva decided to play with colours with this outfit. The gown featured a belt in the centre with frills at the bottom.

Bhumi Pednekar kept her look simple yet elegant by accessorising it with earring and statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completes the look. Check out her look below.

ALSO READ| Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor: Who Slayed The Ethnic Look?

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy never fails to surprise fans with her quirky beach fashion. In this picture, the diva can be seen wearing a dark blue bikini. Mouni Roy opted for a quirky jacket to round off her beach look. Minimalistic accessory and nude makeup kept her look simple, yet elegant. The hat added drama to her look.

ALSO READ| From Bhumi Pednekar To Hina Khan: Here Are Few Celebs Who Slayed In Blue Lehengas

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani was previously seen donning a quirky pantsuit. Instead of wearing a typical blazer-styled pantsuit, the diva opted for a multi-coloured one. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and flushed cheeks. Hansika paired her look with nude statement heels. Wavy hair left open completed this look of Hansika Motwani.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Introduces #PednekarKePed, Shares Pics Of Homegrown Veggies And Fruits

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar To Share Nutrition Tips To Tackle Emotional Eating During Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.