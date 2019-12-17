Bhumi Pednekar Gives Us 'warm And Earthy' Vibes As She Channels Her Inner 'Latika'

Bhumi Pednekar stole the limelight with her back-to-back excellent performances in the last few months. The actor proved her versatility with her performance as an old-aged sharp-shooter, a charming wife, and a girl with a dark complexion in her recent projects. Not only projects but her social media posts also catch the attention of her fans and followers.

Recently, the 30-year-old shared a picture of herself with the caption, 'Warm and Earthy'. Bhumi's photo resembles her look from the film Bala, where she played the character of Latika. She opted for a multi-coloured outfit for the photo.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 50 Days Of Saand Ki Aankh With An Emotional Post, See Pic

See the pic below:

READ | Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani,Bhumi Pednekar To Lead Shashank Khaitan's Next Titled 'Mr.Lele'

In Bala, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, Bhumi played a bold character who has dark skin complexion and goes against the standard of beauty defined by society. Though the representation of her character was criticised by the critics and the audience, the Amar Kaushik directorial managed to bag a good amount at the box-office. The film released in November 2019.

READ | Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Chose Bhumi Pednekar For His Upcoming Production 'Durgavati'

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has been always vocal with her opinions. Reportedly, when she was criticised for Bala, she claimed herself to be a professional actor and said that transforming into characters is part of her job. The trolls criticised her and co-star Taapsee Pannu for ageism in their sports-drama Saand Ki Aankh, released in October 2019.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Was Embarrassed And Upset When Her Mother Permed Her Hair; Here's Why

What is next in the kitty?

The Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor is currently basking in the success of her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Reportedly, the film has entered the list of highest-grossing movies of 2019. She will soon share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in a horror-thriller titled Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous ventures in her kitty including the multi-starrer Takht.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.