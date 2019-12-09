Bhumi Pednekar Talks On Relating To Her Latest Character; "that Is How I Was At 19"

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a woman-centric film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare. The actor recently spoke about how she prepared for the role of Kitty and how her personal experiences will come handy for the character portrayal. She also spoke about working with Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma for the film.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she prepared for her upcoming film

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her character in the upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She said that her character has high aspirations. She mentioned that that is how she was when she was 19 years old. She had certain dreams, and she had started working towards realizing them early on in her life. According to her, that is why Kitty’s coming-of-age story resonates with her. She also said she realized all her personal experiences will come in handy to play this character.

She also spoke about sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma. She said that she is a big fan of Konkona Sen Sharma and that sharing screen space with her was an amazing experience. She also said that Konkona Sen Sharma, Ekta Kapoor (producer), Alankrita (director), and herself like to play on the front foot and hence they got along well with each other.

The first look of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently revealed the first look of the film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, on her official Twitter handle. The actors also expressed her excitement about the premiere of the film at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. The film has been directed by Alankrtita Shrivastava. It stars actors like Kumar Amlendu, Minim Dey, Bhumi Pednekar, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. Have a look at the first look of the film here.

And the REBELution starts...

Super excited for the World Premiere of #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare at 24th Busan International Film Festival!Cheers to the whole team! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ddfeZU3VfQ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 5, 2019

