Bhumi Pednekar Not Averse To Playing Cameos, Says She's 'driven By Content At All Times'

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of two of her films this month. The actor, known to wow the audiences with her performances in lead roles, will be seen in special appearances in Hitesh Kewalya's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. As per agency reports, the actor has claimed that she is not averse to doing cameo roles in films as long as her presence can impact the story or the plot.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is currently filming for her upcoming thriller film Durgavati and feels fortunate to have found some great content-driven films in her career so far. Her statement comes on the occasion of the release of the first song in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Bhumi's character can be seen playing a pivotal role in the film in the love song that was released by the makers of the film earlier on Wednesday.

Speaking about cameos, the actor said that she relishes the opportunity to make a difference in the world of cinema, even if it is for a shorter period of time. Bhumi Pednekar also stated that as she is driven by content at all times, she would like to be a part of the best cinema that Bollywood has to offer with the changing times. She claimed that she believed in the fantastic vision of the filmmakers to achieve her own creative goals. It didn't matter to her whether that goal can be achieved in a full-length role or a special appearance.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actor will be seen next in Dharma Productions' upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also have a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Hitesh Kewalya film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both films are scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

The actor has recently started filming for her next film Durgavati, the horror-thriller film in which she will be playing the titular role of an IAS officer. She will also feature in Karan Johar's period drama film Takht along with an ensemble cast.

