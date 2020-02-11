Bhumi Pednekar's Progressive Roles That Will Surely Inspire Every Indian Woman

Bhumi Pednekar is a very talented Bollywood actor who has done noteworthy work in the industry. She has worked in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, etc where she impressed the audiences with her acting chops and the choice of roles. The 30-year-old actor played characters that were inspirational. She chose films that dealt with socially relevant topics and portrayed the characters with sincerity. She has aced every role and within a short span of time has been able to create an ardent fanbase.

Bhumi Pednekar's feminist roles that inspire Indian women:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a 2017 Hindi film directed by Shree Narayan Singh and starred Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The story of the film revolved around a woman who, after getting married, brings a change in the social norms of having a toilet in the household. This role was played by Bhumi Pednekar, and she received a lot of praise from her fans.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was a 2019 Hindi film directed by Mudassar Aziz and starred Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the film who learns about her husband's infidelity and decides to teach him a lesson. She portrayed the role of a strong and independent woman and inspired many.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh was a 2019 movie directed by Tushar Hiranandani starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around two 60-year-old women and how they defied all odds to become sharpshooters and make India proud. The characters inspired women of all ages and backgrounds.

