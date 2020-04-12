Bhumi Pednekar On Different Genres Of Films Being Made: 'Bollywood Is A Mirror Of Society'

Bhumi Pednekar is riding high on success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to hit the right chords with the audience and critics. Delivering a wide range of successful films throughout her career which have been accepted by critics and have also recorded decent numbers at the box office, Bhumi Pednekar has seen a significant rise in her career graph in the past few years with her stellar box office records. In an interview, the actor spoke about the new wave of change that Bollywood is witnessing and also shared her insights about the cinema being made today.

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that the audience don’t want to see a glamourous heroine anymore but wishes to enjoy a realistic and simple story of a woman, thanks to the change of mindset of society. The actor added that films are a mirror of what society stands for, and nowadays, women are more independent and often take stand for themselves. Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar also thanked the filmmakers for sharing stories on such topics, which showcases women at the forefront.

Furthermore, Bhumi added that films play a huge role in influencing people and revealed that the type of films made today will change society for the better. The actor also said the Bollywood is breaking stereotypes in many ways when it comes to portraying women onscreen. Adding to the same, Bhumi revealed that she feels lucky to be a part of such cinema.

Bhumi on the professional front

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently shooting for Durgavati, which is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer. Directed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

