Bhumi Pednekar Reveals What Would Be A Great Alternate Career Choice For Ranveer Singh

Bhumi Pednekar recently got candid with Neha Dhupia on her talk show NoFilterNeha. The actor revealed in the talk show what, according to her, would have been good alternate career choices for the actors that Neha mentioned. Here are details about what Bhumi thinks could have been an alternate career choice for Ranveer Singh had he not become an actor.

Bhumi Pednekar thinks THIS would be a good career for Ranveer Singh

Bhumi Pednekar recently graced Neha Dhupia’s NofilterNeha season 5 over a video chat. On the talk show, when asked what would be an alternate career choice for Ranveer Singh, the Saand Ki Aankh actor said that he would make for a good ‘sex upchaar doctor’. She further added that she thinks “he will have some great hacks”.

Talking about other actors and what alternate career would be good them, Bhumi said that Sidharth Malhotra could make a good gym instructor. The actor further said that Kartik Aaryan would be someone who always gives “gyaan”. She further said that he is “just anokha”.

Bhumi Pednekar further stated in the chat that Ayushmann Khurrana would make for a good cricket commentator. The actor revealed that she thinks Arjun Kapoor would make a good stand up comedian. After choosing an alternate career for Ranveer Singh as a 'sex upchaar doctor', she recalled the time when she had auditioned him for his debut movie, Band Bajaa Baaraat.

It was great fun. You know... his energy was just amazing. I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him. I was like, my god, what a fantastic actor and what energy! From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo Sharma (the casting director at Yash Raj Films) he is as authentic as it gets.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakate Sitare. The actor will be seen next in a comedy film Mr Lele where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Her other upcoming films include Durgavati and Takht in which she will be seen alongside stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.

