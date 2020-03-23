Bhumi Pednekar On Strong Roles And Content-rich Films:'We Are Living In Really Good Times'

Five years ago, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film was applauded for its content. Since then, the 30-year-old has established herself as a prominent and versatile actor. The actor is known for her choice of films, especially the debut film for which her role demanded strength and spirit. Take a look at her characters from different movies that are proof that she is a versatile actor.

Bhumi Pednekar believes we are living in really good times, here's why

After playing the character of an overweight, confident wife who handles her husband’s insecurities in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor later played the role of a girl who refuses to live with her husband if he does not build a toilet at home in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Later, the actor was seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in which she portrayed the character of a supportive girlfriend helping her fiance navigate through the medical issue of erectile dysfunction. Bhumi is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and had four releases in 2019. However, all of her 2019 releases were critically acclaimed and three were box-office hits.

In a throwback interview, while talking about working in the Hindi film industry, the actor said that currently a different and a new wave is seen in Bollywood. Earlier, there was a phase where the actor decided the fate of the film, but now it is the story, the scripting and the direction that decide the fate of the film. The reason she states is because there are newer stories, newer ideas and writers are now experimenting with their writings and scripting too. She further added that within the same calendar year, she got the opportunity to play the characters of a glamourous heroine to a village woman. Hence, she believes that people are living in really good times in terms of cinema.

Upcoming projects of Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both the films released on February 21. While Bhoot failed to impress critics, the latter got positive reviews and was recognised internationally as well. The actor will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. She also has Durgavati lined up, which reportedly is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer, Bhaagamathie.

