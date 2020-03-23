Bhumi Pednekar Shares Picture With Mom, Pens An Emotional Self-quarantine Note

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak is increasing continuously day by day, people are being advised to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities are also abiding by the rules of the government and self-isolating themselves and their family. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with her mom and showed how she is trying to self-isolate.

Bhumi Pednekar posted an adorable picture with her mom. The picture was a candid shot where the actor is seen resting her head on her mom’s legs while her mom relaxes on the couch. Bhumi Pednekar and her mom are seen twinning in their casual look as they wore blue floral ensembles. The actor in her caption urged her fans to stay at home and follow the rules issued by the government of India.

In the caption, she said that the only thing in her mind is to keep her mother safe and for the same, she is practicing social distancing and self-isolation. She also mentioned that her family is trying to be as responsible as possible for the community. In her caption, Bhumi Pednekar also made sure to spread awareness regarding what precautionary measures can be taken to avoid the exposure of the novel coronavirus.

She wrote, “Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don’t go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don’t feel ashamed!!! We need to do this together. The next 4 weeks are so crucial🙏🏻 #indiafightscorona #family #staystrong #CoronaStopKarona”.

Bhumi Pednekar also participated in the activity of clapping that was requested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared a video where she was seen clapping and extended her support for the doctors and hospital staff who are treating the Coronavirus patients. She also posted a heartfelt message so as to extend her gratitude towards them.

