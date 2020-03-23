The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Picture With Mom, Pens An Emotional Self-quarantine Note

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar recently posted a candid shot with her mom updating her fans about her self-isolation with family. The actor also posted measures for fans.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak is increasing continuously day by day, people are being advised to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities are also abiding by the rules of the government and self-isolating themselves and their family. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with her mom and showed how she is trying to self-isolate.

Bhumi Pednekar posted an adorable picture with her mom. The picture was a candid shot where the actor is seen resting her head on her mom’s legs while her mom relaxes on the couch. Bhumi Pednekar and her mom are seen twinning in their casual look as they wore blue floral ensembles. The actor in her caption urged her fans to stay at home and follow the rules issued by the government of India.

In the caption, she said that the only thing in her mind is to keep her mother safe and for the same, she is practicing social distancing and self-isolation. She also mentioned that her family is trying to be as responsible as possible for the community. In her caption, Bhumi Pednekar also made sure to spread awareness regarding what precautionary measures can be taken to avoid the exposure of the novel coronavirus.

Also Read| When Bhumi Pednekar redefined beauty with no-makeup avatars; see pics

She wrote, “Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don’t go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don’t feel ashamed!!! We need to do this together. The next 4 weeks are so crucial🙏🏻 #indiafightscorona #family #staystrong #CoronaStopKarona”.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's throwback pic with Ayushmann Khurrana shells out major BFF goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar also participated in the activity of clapping that was requested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared a video where she was seen clapping and extended her support for the doctors and hospital staff who are treating the Coronavirus patients. She also posted a heartfelt message so as to extend her gratitude towards them. 

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's movies that were successes at the box office

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read| Times when Bhumi Pednekar spoke highly of her co-stars; check details

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT