These Bhumi Pednekar's Scenes Are Proof Of Her Amazing Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actors in the industry currently. Her pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana has been well received by the audience. The duo is also considered as one of the best on-screen couples. Let’s take a look at some of the best scenes of Bhumi Pednekar with Ayushmann Khurrana that show their amazing chemistry.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar To Play Homosexual Characters In 'Badhaai Do'?

Two sides of a wedding

In this scene from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the wedding processions are undergoing of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann’s character. Bhumi is seen all happy and dancing whereas Ayushmann is not happy. The on-screen couple gives a glimpse of their characters and their chemistry in this cute scene from the movie.

Also Read | Ananya Panday-Bhumi Pednekar And Other Sisterhood Goals From Bollywood Films

Come to me Danny Boy

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his socially relevant movies. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The movie revolves around Ayushmann’s character suffering from erectile dysfunction. In this scene, Bhumi Pednekar is seen trying to seduce Ayushmann in a very funny way. She also tries to lip-sync to a seductive song. The couple then shares an emotional moment.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Graceful Poses To Take Cues From To Up Your Social Media Game

Ayushmannn trying to flirt with Bhumi Pednekar

In this scene from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann is seen trying to flirt with Bhumi Pednekar. As they are seen standing in a line of an ATM, Ayushmann and Bhumi share glances. In the later part of this funny scene, Ayushmann is seen landing into trouble on the streets.

Also Read | Check Out Bhumi Pednekar Flaunting Her Spectacular Jawline In These Pictures

Dark complexion Vs hair loss

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starred together in Bala. The movie talked about the problem of premature hair loss in men. In one of the scenes, Ayushmann is seen explaining the beauty of white complexion. Bhumi Pednekar is then seen making fun of Ayushmann’s hair loss in front of everyone as he is seen wearing a cap. Watch the scene in the trailer here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.