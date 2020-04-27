'Patni' Bhumi Pednekar Or 'Woh' Ananya Panday - Who Styled Ruffled Gown Better?

On multiple occasions, celebrities have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The two celebrities who joined the list are Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the two Bollywood divas who have often grabbed the attention of fashion police, opted for a similar ruffled gown in the recent past. Take a look and decide who wore it better!

Fashion faceoff: Bhumi Pednekar vs Ananya Panday

'Patni' Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's style statements have often turned many heads. For an award show, the Sonchiriya actor wore an Aanchal Chanda gown with tulle ruffles. A high neck and a belt completed her outfit. Loose low back ponytail with center parting, shimmery eyelids and nude lips complemented her attire. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she matched a pair of pink earrings with her outfit. Check out below:

'Woh' Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a ruffled gown for one of her red carpet looks. She posed in a black shimmery tulle gown. A glittery floor-length dress with a halter neck and a plunging neckline spelled magic on the red carpet. A well-groomed top knot bun and side bangs added glamour to her outfit. Keeping the makeup subtle with brown eyeshadow and kohl eyes with brown lip gloss, she added brown tones. She also wore a pair of earrings to complete her attire. Check out her look below:

Talking about the professional front of Bhumi and Ananya, they were last seen sharing the screen space in rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh. On the other side, Bhumi played a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will soon share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do. Meanwhile, Ananya will gear up to romance Ishaan Khatter on-screen for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli.

