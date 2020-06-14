Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Wore Feather Tail Gown Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Bipasha Basu are widely admired for their stunning fashion statements. The divas of the industry leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. However, they sometimes land up in a situation when they get caught pulling off similar styles. Here's a look into the time when Bhumi Pedenkar pulled off a similar feather-tail gown which Bipasha Basu had worn back in the date.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a classy feathery tail gown for an awards event in 2019. To go with it, she wore a dainty pair of danglers. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor glammed up her look with her flattened hairstyle. She opted for minimal makeup but wore a bold lip colour. Bhumi Pednekar's poised expressions and feathery sleeves caught everyone's attention. Fans in huge numbers commented on her photos. Check out.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu sported a similar feather tail gown for one of her events in the industry back in 2016. Her gown tip was similar to that of Bhumi Pednekar's outfit. However, Basu ditched accessories for the look and opted for a natural hairdo. She too wore minimal makeup along with a tint of bold lip colour. The Players actor looked perfect as she gracefully carried the heavy attire. Check it out.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the upcoming Indian horror thriller titled Durgavati, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director's 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. Bhumi will also be seen on the big screen in the upcoming flick, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy-drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar too.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht is another outing in Bhumi's kitty. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced. Takht is a periodic drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the other hand, even though Bipasha Basu has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now, her social media activities garner a lot of attention from fans. Bipasha Basu keeps sharing her indoor workout videos which speak volumes of her fitness regime. Fans in huge numbers get inspired by her clips and also drop endearing comments about her passion for fitness.

