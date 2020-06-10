Surbhi Jyoti Or Dia Mirza: Who Wore The Golden-bordered Black Saree Better?

Surbhi Jyoti from the television industry and Dia Mirza from Bollywood are widely admired for their elegant style statements. Known for their compelling style file, the divas of the industry are often seen sporting similar outfits, and Surbhi Jyoti and Dia Mirza were once caught in such a situation. Here's a look at the time when the two actors pulled off similar black sarees. Check out the pictures here.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti pulled off a classy black saree while shotting for one of her projects. She looked as chic as ever, with the golden blouse that matched her plain-bordered saree. The Naagin 3 actor glammed up her look with smoky eye makeup. She opted for a light tint of brownish lip colour. Surbhi Jyoti's huge dangling earrings and bangles very well complemented her look. Fans commented on her photos in great numbers. Check it out.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza sported a similar saree by Manish Malhotra for one of her events. Not to miss the amazing ring on her finger that complimented her look. Dia also wore a dainty pair of dangling earrings. The actor looked exquisite and stunning, as she opted for minimal makeup with a tint of eye kohl. With a natural hairdo, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor looked perfect.

On the work front

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead. The show received massive love and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti also featured in the song, Aaj Bhi, alongside Ali Fazal. The music album has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube and has received many great comments from fans.

Dia Mirza, on the other hand, was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial titled Thappad, opposite Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film's intriguing storyline created quite a buzz and many took to social media to praise the movie. Only recently, Dia shared a slew of throwback pictures from the sets of Thappad and expressed how Shivani Fonseca will always be a cherished experience as an artist for her.

