Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Abs; Husband Karan Singh Grover Says 'Seems Kinda Unfair'

Bipasha Basu recently shared a picture of herself and flaunted her abs. As seen in the post, Bipasha Basu's abs are seen, as she ties a knot on her tee to flaunt them. However, husband Karan Singh Grover finds something 'unfair' in her picture. Let's take a look at his comment.

Bipasha Basu captioned the post as, "Today's angelic message- MODERATION- Moderation is of key importance. It is the level to live at. It is a healthy level. It blends the two extremes. It meets in the middle. It is a key vantage point to see the whole picture. It is reasonable and realistic. It is at the core."

As soon Bipasha Basu shared the post, Karan Singh Grover dropped an amusing comment. It read, "An extremely gorgeous girl talking about moderation...seems kinda unfair." Fans gushed to like the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's comment on his wifey's post. Karan's comment sent fans into a tizzy.

Here's Bipasha Basu's post

Not only Karan Singh Grover but Deanne Panday also wrote, "Stunning." A user said, "How do you stay motivated? would love you give some tips and advice." Whereas another fan wrote, "Superfit." Fans hailed Bipasha's love for her fitness.

Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover keep sharing their indoor workout videos on their respective social media handles. The duo performs the most challenging exercises at home. Their workouts speak volumes of their fitness regime.

Only recently, Bipasha Basu shared a fast-forward video of herself, which gives a glimpse of the exercises followed by her. As seen in the clip, she sits on her mat and performs many exercises. From squats to hand-exercises to so much more, she does it all. Take a look at the video here.

Even though the Players actor has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now, her social media activities garner a lot of attention from fans. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover plays the role of Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His on-screen acting received magnanimous love from the audience. Even though the show has been stalled due to the pandemic, fans yet actively share snippets of him with his co-star Erica Fernandes and express how much they miss watching the duo on screen.

