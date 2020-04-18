Divya Khosla Kumar Shares A Hilarious 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' Meme Featuring PM Modi

Divya Khosla Kumar is a famous actor, known for her Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi song. The actor recently shared a meme on the song which is hilarious. Divya Khosla Kumar shared a meme in which the Prime Minister is seen instructing her to stay indoors.

Amid the lockdown, several meme communities have begun making memes about the situation in an attempt to lighten things up. Divya Khosla Kumar is no stranger to these memes as she recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme from her most famous song. The Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi song was abruptly interrupted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meme. The meme then follows the Prime Minster instructing Divya Khosla Kumar to just keep remembering her lover and not dare step out to meet.

This meme got a hilarious response from fans of the actor as it was witty and jovial in nature. Many fans even mentioned that along with the joke it also sends out a proper awareness message to those who still step out of their houses for menial and irrational reasons. Fans of Divya Khosla Kumar applauded her for sharing it in an attempt to add spread some cheer in such a tense atmosphere.

On the work front, Divya Khosla Kumar will most likely be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is among one of the most anticipated films among fans. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles, among several others. The film had set a release date of August 14; however, due to the current situation, the dates may stand a chance of being pushed forward like several movies already have, according to a news portal.

